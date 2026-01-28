34°
Latest Weather Blog
Westdale Middle School hosts STEM event; activities included 3D printing, robots
BATON ROUGE - Westdale Middle School hosted a STEM event for students Tuesday evening.
Dozens of students participated in several activities centered around math, science and engineering.
Trending News
Students were controlling robots, making 3D prints and elephant toothpaste as part of their showcase.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Buffalo Bills promote former LSU assistant to head coach, NFL says
-
2 alleged drug dealers arrested in Iberville Parish
-
Cold weather leaves Baton Rouge drivers stranded, dead batteries blamed
-
Man killed in RV fire in St. John Parish, state fire marshal...
-
TikTok settles as social media giants face landmark trial over youth addiction...
Sports Video
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...