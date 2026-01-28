34°
Westdale Middle School hosts STEM event; activities included 3D printing, robots

1 hour 6 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, January 27 2026 Jan 27, 2026 January 27, 2026 10:59 PM January 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Westdale Middle School hosted a STEM event for students Tuesday evening.

Dozens of students participated in several activities centered around math, science and engineering.

Students were controlling robots, making 3D prints and elephant toothpaste as part of their showcase.

