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Central Mayor Wade Evans says he is 'fine' after crash; plans to get back to work by end of week
CENTRAL — Central Mayor Wade Evans said he is "doing fine" after he was taken to the hospital following a crash on Tuesday night, saying he plans to get back to work by the end of the week.
"Other than a few airbag burns, I am doing fine," Evans said in a statement Wednesday morning. "I want to first thank God for always shielding and protecting me. I also want to sincerely thank the first responders for their prompt and professional response. I had no idea it would even make the news haha."
Evans was one of two people taken to the hospital after the 8:24 p.m. crash on Hooper and Blackwater roads. Evans' injuries were described as minor and Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The other person involved in the crash was in stable condition, officials added.
"I am incredibly thankful for my village and for every agency and individual who assisted tonight. To everyone who has reached out with prayers, calls, and messages — your words truly mean the world to me, and I deeply appreciate every one of you," Evans said. "We plan to be back to work in a day or two."
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