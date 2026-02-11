Westdale Middle School holds sixth annual white coat ceremony for aquaponics students

BATON ROUGE — Westdale Middle School held its sixth annual white coat ceremony on Wednesday for students in its aquaponics program.

The aquaponics program allows students to grow plants and raise fish in a controlled indoor lab environment while learning real-world STEM skills. Nearly 30 students received white lab coats at the ceremony, symbolizing their commitment to STEM.

Students said the program sets their campus apart and gives them something to be proud of.

"There aren't that many schools with this program, and it just shows, like, that we're different and that we get to do this is just a great opportunity," white coat recipient Haley Fitzgerald said.

The program is certified by LSU's STEM center.