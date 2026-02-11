76°
Latest Weather Blog
Westdale Middle School holds sixth annual white coat ceremony for aquaponics students
BATON ROUGE — Westdale Middle School held its sixth annual white coat ceremony on Wednesday for students in its aquaponics program.
The aquaponics program allows students to grow plants and raise fish in a controlled indoor lab environment while learning real-world STEM skills. Nearly 30 students received white lab coats at the ceremony, symbolizing their commitment to STEM.
Students said the program sets their campus apart and gives them something to be proud of.
"There aren't that many schools with this program, and it just shows, like, that we're different and that we get to do this is just a great opportunity," white coat recipient Haley Fitzgerald said.
Trending News
The program is certified by LSU's STEM center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...
-
Gonzales Middle teacher, principal no longer employed after photo of student inside...
-
Qualifying period opens for candidates running for US Senate, Congress, multiple state...
-
Iberville Parish Sheriff: Mother, child killed after crash along Sidney Road in...
-
BRPD: Man arrested after posing as rideshare driver, raped woman and left...
Sports Video
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...
-
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play
-
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office...
-
LSU softball sweeps opening weekend
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama A&M, men's team comes out on...