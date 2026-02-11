76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Westdale Middle School holds sixth annual white coat ceremony for aquaponics students

1 hour 26 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, February 11 2026 Feb 11, 2026 February 11, 2026 5:04 PM February 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Westdale Middle School held its sixth annual white coat ceremony on Wednesday for students in its aquaponics program.

The aquaponics program allows students to grow plants and raise fish in a controlled indoor lab environment while learning real-world STEM skills. Nearly 30 students received white lab coats at the ceremony, symbolizing their commitment to STEM. 

Students said the program sets their campus apart and gives them something to be proud of. 

"There aren't that many schools with this program, and it just shows, like, that we're different and that we get to do this is just a great opportunity," white coat recipient Haley Fitzgerald said.

Trending News

The program is certified by LSU's STEM center. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days