Westbound I-10 entrance ramp at St. Louis Street closed after truck spills 30 gallons of diesel

3 hours 8 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, February 04 2025 Feb 4, 2025 February 04, 2025 11:31 AM February 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — The westbound entrance ramp of Interstate 10 at St. Louis Street was closed Tuesday after a truck spilled diesel on the roadway.

Baton Rouge Fire hazmat teams responded to the scene where 30 gallons of diesel fuel stretched about 150 yards between the ramp and the interstate.

The spill happened after the truck lost part of its load to a light pole generator, fire officials said.

Hazmat personnel have also requested a sand truck to absorb residual diesel and improve traction.

