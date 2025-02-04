Westbound I-10 entrance ramp at St. Louis Street closed after truck spills 30 gallons of diesel

BATON ROUGE — The westbound entrance ramp of Interstate 10 at St. Louis Street was closed Tuesday after a truck spilled diesel on the roadway.

Baton Rouge Fire hazmat teams responded to the scene where 30 gallons of diesel fuel stretched about 150 yards between the ramp and the interstate.

The spill happened after the truck lost part of its load to a light pole generator, fire officials said.

Hazmat personnel have also requested a sand truck to absorb residual diesel and improve traction.