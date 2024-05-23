West Jeff student injured by gunfire moments after school lets out for the summer

HARVEY — A student was shot near West Jefferson High School moments after the campus discharged students for the summer, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The extent of his injuries wasn't known.

Panicked students fled after the shooting, and those who remained on campus were held in a gymnasium, officials said.

"Every year, for the last day of school, we do put additional security around the campuses because, you know, to try to avoid something like this happening," sheriff's spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said.

The victim was identified as an 18-year-old male.

The Jefferson Parish Public School System said it was aware of the shooting.

"During the time of the shooting, the school was placed on lockdown immediately and following all district safety protocols. After the school received clearance to start dismissal, students were released for dismissal. We urge anyone with information related to this incident to contact JPSO," it said in a statement.