West Feliciana Parish Sheriff provides update on roadways amid freezing temperatures

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Monday morning, 2une-In's Mia Monet drove around St. Francisville checking on roadways amid freezing temperatures across the South.

Sheriff Brian Spillman says his deputies monitored the roadways through the night.

"It's been really a good night for us. The rain left us yesterday afternoon and the good lord blessed us with a good wind to blow all this water off the roadways. So the ice did not really form," Spillman said.

All of the major roadways are clear of ice in the parish; however, there were a few spots with ice.

"We do have a few small patches of ice in some of our secondary roadways where there's a canopy of trees covering them, but they are small and manageable, and for the most part, we're all clear," Spillman said