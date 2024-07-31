West Feliciana Parish School District shines light on new innovations for 2024-25 school year

ST. FRANCISVILLE — Next week, many students across Louisiana will be back in class. The new school year is bringing some impressive high-tech resources to West Feliciana High School.

This year is one of innovations for the school district.

One change is a brand new state-of-the-art athletic field house set to be completed in the spring. The school says it will bring new enthusiasm to both their athletic program as well as student life.

Aug. 8 is the first day of the 2024-25 school year for students in West Feliciana Parish. This weekend, they're preparing with a back-to-school event on Saturday from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

"Happi Llandiers (a non-profit civic group) has an incredible back-to-school program this weekend. It will be on Saturday at West Feliciana Middle School and that provides supplies to a lot of our families," West Feliciana Parish Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton said.

One popular back-to-school activity for parents is buying brand-new clothes for their kids to wear. However, it can be expensive, with data showing the average household spent over $250 on back-to-school clothes in 2023.

The school district says they have some options if parents are looking to save money.

"We have assistance that we provide, they just need to contact us. They can contact me at the school board office and I'll be glad to help any families. And of course, there are always so many options to reach out, whether it be thrift stores or whether it be your local churches," Milton said.

Transportation to and from school is another common worry for parents going into a new school year. West Feliciana Schools says they're prepared, especially with children returning while the weather is still hot.

"We are fully staffed. Our buses are air-conditioned. We have modern buses with video cameras. Lots of new technology so Everything should be a go on the first day of school," Milton said.

The community is still mourning after a pair of students were killed in traffic crashes over the past year. With this being the only high school in the area, students seem to be one big family.

"It is more of a small school so we're really close-knit. Like everyone knows everyone in Saint Francisville and us being the only school in this parish, it's just really nice to know everybody," senior Alysee Davis said.