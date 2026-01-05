Man arrested after robbery, shooting outside Baton Rouge business

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting and robbing someone of $20 outside an Annette Street business.

Baton Rouge Police Department arrest documents say 29-year-old Jackie Jackson Jr. was at the Neighborhood Snack House on Jan. 2 when he pulled a gun on someone, demanding their money.

Documents say the victim, who was shot multiple times, pulled out their own gun and shot Jackson in the abdomen.

Jackson drove himself to a hospital and was taken into custody after treatment. He was booked for attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.