Man arrested after robbery, shooting outside Baton Rouge business

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting and robbing someone of $20 outside an Annette Street business. 

Baton Rouge Police Department arrest documents say 29-year-old Jackie Jackson Jr. was at the Neighborhood Snack House on Jan. 2 when he pulled a gun on someone, demanding their money. 

Documents say the victim, who was shot multiple times, pulled out their own gun and shot Jackson in the abdomen. 

Jackson drove himself to a hospital and was taken into custody after treatment. He was booked for attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm. 

