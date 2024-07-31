School's nearly back in session: A full list of when classes start for each district

Students around the capital area are preparing to start school in just a few days. Here is a full list of each district's first day of school:

Tuesday, August 6: Pointe Coupee

Wednesday, August 7: Assumption, St. Mary

Thursday, August 8: East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, St. Helena, Zachary and Central

Friday, August 9: Tangipahoa

Monday, August 12: Baker, East Feliciana

Here is a list of the first day of fall semester for colleges and universities across the capital area: