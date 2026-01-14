West Feliciana Parish land development code unresolved after council meeting

ST. FRANCISVILLE - The West Feliciana Parish Council couldn't approve zoning and planning portions of its land development code at its Jan. 12 meeting.

The parish is still operating under a land development ordinance passed in 2023 to limit growth in the parish. Council member Jerry Tanner proposed that Parish President Kenny Havard, alongside the parish planning and zoning staff, consult with a group in an effort to make "substantial changes" to their code.

Tanner also suggested that a new zoning map proposal be created by the parish zoning administrator. He drew ire from council members and the public, who said the proposals "[weren't] fully taking into account the consequences that come behind this."

"Once we open the door for these small-lot subdivisions that are proposed, we can't close the box again," resident Mike Campanella said. "It'll set a legal precedent; once a developer sees that's allowed here, they're gonna be suing the parish, and we'll go back and forth and tie y'all up in lawsuits until the end of time until y'all give up and say they can develop. Then they'll overrun us."

Those proposals were shot down by the council 4-1.

Havard spoke and said he is working on legislation for this year that would give taxes back to property owners under conditions such as a body having a large surplus. He also said no Louisiana law is on the books that would allow tax rebates.

He also said "we'll figure out" a solution to the land development and zoning issue. The full meeting is available here.