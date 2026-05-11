'The truth has to be said:' State Democratic Party leader responds to alleged racist remarks

BATON ROUGE - One Louisiana Democratic Party leader responded on Monday to remarks he says a Republican senator made at the last congressional redistricting map hearing.

Last Friday, tensions ran high in one Senate committee room. Lawmakers addressed Sen. Jay Morris and his proposed redistricting maps. At the end of his testimony, Sen. Morris told the audience behind him, "You all need to shut up." Sen. Morris confirmed this himself in a statement released last Friday, adding that his comment came after members of the audience talked loudly during his testimony.

Louisiana Democratic Executive Director Dadrius Lanus said Sen. Morris' comments went further.

"He said, 'Y'all need to shut up.' Then, he looked me in my eyes and said, 'Y'all need to shut up, boy.' I was in awe, like 'Wow, this guy really just said this,'" Lanus said.

Congressional candidate Lindsay Rubia Garcia and her political consultant Eugene Collins were seated near Lanus.

"You heard, 'Boy,'" Collins said. "If you were in those first three rows, you definitely heard it."

Lanus shared with WBRZ a Facebook post from the Louisiana Democratic Party, which he said is proof of the comment.

Sen. Morris' statement denies any profanity or derogatory words and said, at the time, he did not know who was seated behind him.

His statement reads in part, "...the participants should respect decorum and not resort to falsehoods to further a political agenda."

Lanus told WBRZ that this is not an attempt to create outrage or raise political contributions.

"What fundraising would I have got from this, what reason would I have for him to lie on saying boy, do you think I want somebody to call me boy? Especially somebody who is a Republican? Absolutely not. But the truth has to be said. When we don't document these moments, when we don't get it on the record, when we don't call it out, we give him the gall to keep moving forward and doing it again," Lanus said.