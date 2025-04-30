West Feliciana Parish flooding pushes wildlife onto properties, threatens crops

ST. FRANCISVILLE - West Feliciana Parish is no stranger to spring flooding from the Mississippi River.

However, this year, heavy rain from the north has already caused major flooding in Louisiana, pushing not just people from their properties but wildlife onto them.

Parish President Kenny Harvard said hogs, snakes, alligators and even bears have been seen in some neighborhoods.

Susan Sharp lives about a mile from the flooding on La. 10 at Tunica Street in St. Francisville. She said the recent flooding is startling.

"The Mississippi River has always been unpredictable, so I wouldn't mess with it at all. I'd be careful," Sharp said. "It’s definitely higher and faster than it has been before."

As of Wednesday, Tunica Street was completely flooded over, making it a struggle for anyone to get near the levees.

"It's almost impossible to get down there at this point and it came up fast," Sharp said.

Sharp's soybean and corn farm is near the levee and she said her family is now looking at a potential loss this season.

"We have property on the unprotected side of the levee and you can't plant there now because it's under water. Usually, around this time of year it starts to recede and they're able to get in there and plant. It fertilizes the land better but it's not receding that fast right now so that's a concern in not getting the crops in the ground on time," Sharp said.

The Mississippi River crested in West Feliciana, which means water should slowly start receding soon.