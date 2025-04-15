Latest Weather Blog
West Feliciana Parish Council supports bill to dissolve parish port commission
ST. FRANCISVILLE - The West Feliciana Parish Council threw its support behind a bill to abolish the West Feliciana Parish Port Commission after a handful of commissioners hurled allegations of wrongdoing at Parish President Kenny Havard.
A resolution in support of State Rep. Jeremy Lacombe's bill to disband the commission passed through the parish council 3-2 on Monday night.
Port commissioners spoke with the WBRZ Investigative Unit in March after a meeting that never officially started because the group did not have enough participants to get a quorum. They said Port Commission President Andrew Grezaffi and other commissioners opted to skip meetings after questions were raised about a land deal that brought a $12 billion AI data center to West Feliciana Parish.
"There have been some questions about people who sit on this board involved in this deal and that's all we've done so far is ask questions. We've got some help at a very high level to look into those matters. It is currently being looked at, I can assure you, and we hope to have some more answers as they follow the money," Port Commission member David Jewell said Monday night.
Havard said the deal was handled appropriately and everything was above board.
