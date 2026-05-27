TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two eastbound lanes on I-10 at Highland Road re-opened after vehicle fire

ST. GEORGE - Two eastbound lanes of I-10 at Highland Road were re-opened as officials work a vehicle fire.

Video showed both lanes initially shut down as smoke came out of a box truck. The St. George Fire Department said they were working the fire alongside the Prairieville Fire Department.

Officials said the crash is on the westbound side, but both sides are blocked due to "hazards."