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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two eastbound lanes on I-10 at Highland Road re-opened after vehicle fire

2 hours 8 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2026 May 27, 2026 May 27, 2026 5:38 PM May 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - Two eastbound lanes of I-10 at Highland Road were re-opened as officials work a vehicle fire.

Video showed both lanes initially shut down as smoke came out of a box truck. The St. George Fire Department said they were working the fire alongside the Prairieville Fire Department.

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Officials said the crash is on the westbound side, but both sides are blocked due to "hazards."

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