58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying burglary suspect

3 hours 51 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, December 01 2025 Dec 1, 2025 December 01, 2025 12:04 PM December 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office asked the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, on Nov. 17, around 9:30 p.m., deputies arrived at a Dollar General on LA 1 South to discover that the glass front door was shattered. 

During the investigation, video surveillance revealed an unknown individual entering the store and taking merchandise before fleeing the area. 

Trending News

If anyone has information regarding the individual's identity, they are urged to contact WBRSO detectives at 225-382-5200.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days