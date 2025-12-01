58°
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying burglary suspect
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office asked the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect on Monday.
According to the sheriff's office, on Nov. 17, around 9:30 p.m., deputies arrived at a Dollar General on LA 1 South to discover that the glass front door was shattered.
During the investigation, video surveillance revealed an unknown individual entering the store and taking merchandise before fleeing the area.
If anyone has information regarding the individual's identity, they are urged to contact WBRSO detectives at 225-382-5200.
