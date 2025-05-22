West Baton Rouge Parish School District breaks ground on new 3rd through 8th grade facility

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish School System broke ground on a new facility that officials say will usher in the next level of education in the parish.

As shovels dug into the ground Wednesday afternoon, it marked the first step in building Cohn Intermediate School, a campus servicing third through eighth graders expected to open in 2026.

The new complex, which combines Cohn Elementary and Port Allen Middle schools into a single facility, will have academic buildings, a library, a gym and practice fields.

“With a state-of-the-art school, compared to what we have now, you're going to have the potential for these kids, like I said, soaring. They'll do great,” school board member Ronald LeBlanc said. “It'll be a great time for them, (an) achievement for them.”

The school system also has plans to turn Port Allen Middle into an early college academy, which will be ready by 2027 if the district sticks to its current timeline.

The groundbreaking also drew protestors opposing the decision to replace Principal James Jackson at Port Allen High School.

“Without Mr. J, there is no PA,” students and parents chanted.

The superintendent and Jackson did not comment on the decision.

Jackson was placed on leave earlier in the school year after an altercation at a basketball game