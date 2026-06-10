Baton Rouge man on ankle monitor made up to 1,181 bond violations, prosecutors say

BATON ROUGE — Prosecutors are asking a judge to force a GPS monitoring company to hand over records they say show that a Baton Rouge man facing multiple weapons and drug charges violated his bond conditions around a thousand times while wearing an ankle monitor.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office filed a motion to compel Homebound Monitoring Pretrial & Probation Services, LLC to fully respond to a court-ordered subpoena for records related to Ashtin Ursin's supervision.

Ursin was first arrested Jan. 25, 2025, by Baton Rouge Police on charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machine gun, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and unlawful use of body armor. He posted bail and bonded out of custody.

While out on bond, Ursin was arrested again on July 30, 2025, at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Baton Rouge on Corporate Blvd. for a variety of drug and gun charges.

Following the second arrest, bail was set at $180,100 with conditions requiring Ursin to wear a GPS ankle monitor, remain under 24/7 house arrest with limited exceptions and not possess a firearm or ammunition. He bonded out Feb. 20 and enrolled with Homebound Monitoring.

At a bond review on March 31, the court amended his conditions to require house arrest from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., with permission to leave only for medical appointments, court dates, church and studio. He was also ordered to reside with his mother and submit to random drug testing.

According to prosecutors, GPS movement reports provided by Homebound Monitoring show Ursin committed between 967 and 1,181 violations, including approximately 106 to 125 unauthorized trips from an approved residence on over 63 to 68 separate days between Feb. 20 and April 29.

The reports place Ursin at locations including Movie Tavern, Red Stick Social, L'Auberge, Tanger Outlets, Cabela's and TopGolf. The reports also show he stayed overnight at unapproved addresses on multiple occasions.

Prosecutors say Ursin traveled to Houston, Texas, from April 21 to April 24 without court approval, making approximately 92 stops across the Houston area. Louisiana law requires written court permission before a defendant on bond can leave the state, and according to the motion, no such approval appears in the court record.

The movement reports also show that on 17 trips, Ursin reached speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour. On six of those trips, he exceeded 100 miles per hour and once reached 119 miles per hour on Feb. 23.

On April 22, a federal grand jury indicted Ursin on charges of possession with intent to distribute Tapentadol and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, stemming from his July 30, 2025, arrest. He was taken into federal custody on April 29.

After Ursin's arrest, screenshots of text messages were posted to his Instagram account in which he disputed claims that he violated his bond conditions and said he had received approval from the monitoring company. The state says those messages reveal a group chat between Ursin, a Homebound Monitoring employee and his surety that was not included in the company's response to the subpoena.

Prosecutors say Homebound Monitoring provided incomplete or objected responses to several of the 10 items requested in the subpoena, including the GPS device's manufacturer, make and model, its user manual, tampering reports and all communications between the company and Ursin.

The state is asking the court to order Homebound Monitoring to provide complete responses by the close of business on June 12 and to require company representatives to appear in court.