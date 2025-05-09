69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Parish to break ground on project combining two Port Allen schools into one facility

3 hours 5 minutes ago Friday, May 09 2025 May 9, 2025 May 09, 2025 10:07 AM May 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — A new school building is set to start construction in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The Cohn Intermediate Project combines Cohn Elementary and Port Allen Middle schools into a single facility for third through eighth grade students, West Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Chandler Smith says.

Port Allen Middle will become an early college academy, allowing high school students to earn two associate's degree programs.

The project, which will break ground in two weeks, will cost around $18 million.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days