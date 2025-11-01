West Baton Rouge Parish Library tax renewal on November ballot after failing in March



PORT ALLEN — One of the four parish-wide tax renewals on the November 15 West Baton Rouge Parish ballot is for a renewal of 4.1 mills to fund the parish Library system for 10 years, generating $3.362 million each year.

"That 4.1 mills funds 100 percent of the library. We don't have any other source of income. It is all of our funding," West Baton Rouge Parish Library Executive Director Tamie Martin said.

This is the second time this year the renewal is on the ballot, having failed back in March. After it failed, Martin said the library set a goal to educate more voters on why it's so important to them.

"I've made it my mission to go to every meeting, speak to every board that I possibly can and even hold open houses where it was just, 'Come ask me your questions,'" Martin said.

According to Martin, for a property worth $250,000 with a homestead exemption, it would cost the homeowner about $77 per year.

"We are funded through 2026. It will begin funding the library on January 1 of 2027 and run through December 31 of 2036," Martin said.

Many West Baton Rouge Parish voters whom WBRZ spoke with voted early on Saturday in support of the library.

"I think the library tax is particularly important because the library gives us so many services in West Baton Rouge, and you know, Wi-Fi for students, maybe who don't have access to it," West Baton Rouge resident Jill Edwards said.

Voters opposed to the tax renewal argued that the ballot is already oversaturated with other tax renewals.

"It's too many taxes. It's just entirely too many taxes. You know it's tax, tax, tax, tax. You know, give me some more money," West Baton Rouge resident Vernon Lewis said.

If the library tax vote fails, it can go back on a later ballot one last time in its current form. If it fails a third time, it must be reworked.

Early voting resumes on Monday, Nov. 3, and goes through Nov. 8. Election Day is on Nov. 15.