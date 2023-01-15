West Baton Rouge Parish honoring the lives of two teens killed in police chase

BATON ROUGE - Over on the west side of the Mississippi River, community members are rallying to raise money for the families who lost two Brusly High students after a high speed police chase.

On Saturday, a line of at least 80 bike riders riders gathered for the special ride in remembrance of 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill who died in the accident.

"I had to do this for the family," says United Racers bike club president Brian Josaon.

Josaoan said he hosted the bike ride to raise money for the impacted families.

"It hurts, I know it hurts, for the families and the community."

Along their route, they passed the houses of the Dunn and Gill family to show support. On their way back, they stopped by the site of the accident, now filled with a memorial in honor of the two girls.

It wasn't the only event going on today in honor of the two cheerleaders.

"It's super special not just today, it's been the last two weeks," explains Jason Hammack, the owner of Court Street Cafe, one of many local restaurants hosting fundraisers for the family.

The events brought in support from those who would have otherwise been considered rivals.

Tori Haynes is the mother of a daughter who cheers for an opposing high school. Her daughter made a special poster for Maggie, Caroline and Liam. She says this day brought them together in a different way. Just a few weeks ago, her daughter gathered with the girls out on the field, participating in cheerleading stunts.

"You never know how much support means to people when things like this happen, so just coming out and showing support, it could mean the world to someone," Haynes said.

So far the community has raised almost $20,000.

With a series of fundraisers in the weeks to come, it's clear to see the community's drive in supporting the family's most effected from the death of two lives taken too soon, and one, still in critical condition.

Some funds, will be used for funeral expenses, while others will be used to support 20-year-old Liam Dunn.

Liam was the third passenger in the car with the girls and the only survivor. He is still in critical condition, but as of Saturday family said Liam's ventilator has been removed and he is breathing on his own.

