West Baton Rouge Parish deputies respond to overturned 18-wheeler along US 190

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded to an overturned 18-wheeler along U.S. 190 Wednesday morning.

Deputies said that the 18-wheeler was driving west near Rougon Road before crossing into the eastbound lanes and overturning off the roadway.

The truck driver made it out of the truck and was given medical attention, deputies said around 6 a.m.

"Expect delays as recovery efforts continue this morning," officials said.