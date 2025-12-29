51°
West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner: 34-year-old Ethel woman killed in fatal Port Allen crash over weekend

2 hours 50 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, December 29 2025 Dec 29, 2025 December 29, 2025 8:23 AM December 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

PORT ALLEN — A 34-year-old Ethel woman was killed in a weekend crash along La. 1 in West Baton Rouge Parish, the coroner's office said Monday. 

Tyesha Banford, a mother of two and recent graduate of the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women's Training Academy, died following a head-on collision at the intersection of La. 1 and Emily Drive around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Another person was hospitalized in the crash, officials told WBRZ. 

WBRZ has reached out to Louisiana State Police for more information on the crash.

