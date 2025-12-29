51°
West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner: 34-year-old Ethel woman killed in fatal Port Allen crash over weekend
PORT ALLEN — A 34-year-old Ethel woman was killed in a weekend crash along La. 1 in West Baton Rouge Parish, the coroner's office said Monday.
Tyesha Banford, a mother of two and recent graduate of the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women's Training Academy, died following a head-on collision at the intersection of La. 1 and Emily Drive around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Another person was hospitalized in the crash, officials told WBRZ.
WBRZ has reached out to Louisiana State Police for more information on the crash.
