BRPD seeking assistance in North Foster Drive hit-and-run that injured 12-year-old

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking assistance in a hit-and-run on North Foster Drive that injured a 12-year-old.

Officials said the child was struck by a vehicle on Jan. 26 while riding on his bicycle around 6 p.m. The driver of the unknown vehicle failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene.

The victim is still in the hospital with serious injuries, officials said. Anyone with information is urged to call 225-344-7867.