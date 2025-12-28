66°
Latest Weather Blog
1 dead, another hospitalized in head-on crash in Port Allen, sources say
PORT ALLEN — One person died and another was brought to the hospital after a head-on wreck at the intersection of La. 1 and Emily Drive in Port Allen on Sunday, sources confirmed to WBRZ.
The West Baton Rouge Fire Department said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Sources said one person died and another was taken to the hospital.
The fire department said the intersection is shut down and has asked residents to avoid the area.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to Louisiana State Police for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The Mallory bringing New Year's Eve revelry and a business boost to...
-
Experts give firework safety tips ahead of New Year's celebrations
-
Belle River Bridge closed to marine traffic due to low water levels
-
Fire department says ash falling from sky due to sugarcane fields burning...
-
LSU women's basketball routes Alabama State