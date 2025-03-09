58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge firefighters take two to hospital after crash

1 hour 26 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, March 09 2025 Mar 9, 2025 March 09, 2025 4:31 PM March 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Two people were taken to a hospital by West Baton Rouge firefighters on Sunday after a crash in Port Allen. 

The West Baton Rouge Fire Department said the crash happened before 2 p.m. near the intersection of La. 1 and Safe Energy Drive. 

The firefighters posted pictures of a mangled car and truck. The condition of the transported victims is unknown. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days