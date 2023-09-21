92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
West Baton Rouge deputies looking for pair of theft suspects

WEST BATON ROUGE - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will come forward with information about two people wanted for a recent theft.

The incident happened on Sept. 15 at a property on South River Road in Port Allen.

Officials said the duo stole a white 4-wheeler that was parked beneath a carport -- noting that the vehicle has since been recovered.

A clip of surveillance footage shows two people suspected of taking the 4-wheeler.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (225) 382-5200 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

