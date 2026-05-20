LSU baseball with late game pitching scratch in critical SEC Tournament opener

HOOVER, ALABAMA - The LSU Tiger baseball team was already facing back-to-the-wall adversity in their SEC Tournament opening game against Oklahoma on Tuesday night in Hoover, Alabama but then they got the news that expected starting pitcher William Schmidt would be a late scratch on the mound.

According to head coach Jay Johnson in a SEC Network television broadcast Schmidt was feeling tightness in his back and the coaching staff would not risk any further injury by running him out there against the Sooners.

Grant Fontenot made the start for the Tigers and did a solid job as he threw 2.1 innings allowing just one run.

The Tigers showed some continued miscues but overcame them early in the game to take a 4-2 lead over the Sooners in the fifth inning.

LSU must win the entire SEC Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the upcoming NCAA postseason tournament.

The winner in this opening game will face sixth-seeded Auburn in the late game on Wednesday night.