West Baton Rouge deputies capture escaped inmate in Erwinville

ERWINVILLE — An inmate who escaped custody while being transported between facilities was captured by West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies on Monday evening, according to deputies.

Webster Parish authorities were transporting Randall Boyett, 23, from one Department of Public Safety and Corrections facility to another when he escaped on Monday morning, officials said.

Deputies captured Boyett around 6:45 p.m. near Foster Tire Center in Erwinville after they were tipped off by a resident who saw Boyett hiding in an abandoned building.

"Once he was spotted, he took off on foot," WBRSO Cpl. Landon Groger said. "Mr. Boyett was observed on the railroad tracks and was taken into custody."

Deputies said Boyett was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center for escape and possibly burglary. He had been serving time for a drug-related charge when he escaped.

Further details were not immediately available.