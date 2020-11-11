Wendy's offers free breakfast to Veterans on Nov. 11

BATON ROUGE - On Veterans Day, which falls on Wednesday, Nov. 11, all Baton Rouge Wendy’s locations are offering local veterans free breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m.

Any current or former military member with a military ID will be offered a free small breakfast combo that includes a breakfast sandwich (including the new Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant) plus a side and beverage – no purchase or coupon required.

The offer is available for dine-in or drive-thru.

