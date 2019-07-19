Well-known justice of the peace arrested, accused of torturing family for more than a decade

BATON ROUGE- A well-known justice of the peace and former police officer is facing serious abuse charges after his longtime girlfriend reported that he had been abusing her and her children for more than a decade.

Court documents say Moses Evans Jr. spent years torturing his live-in girlfriend and her three children, beating them with blunt objects like a flashlight and pipes and in some cases punishing one of the children with water boarding.

Investigators confirmed the victims had several scars that were allegedly products of the abuse.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday.