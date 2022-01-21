35°
Welding tool ignited fire at BR auto shop

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle caught fire at an auto store while an employee was working on it Friday.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a crew arrived at Baton Rouge Customs on N Ardenwood Drive around 2 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the building. Inside, they found one vehicle engulfed in flames and another starting to ignite nearby. 

It took about 10 minutes for firefighters bring the blaze under control.

A worker at the shop told firefighters the vehicle went up in flames while he was welding on it. 

No one was hurt. 

