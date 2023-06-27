Welcome the national champion Tigers home on Tuesday; celebration planned for Wednesday

The Tigers are headed back to Baton Rouge with a new NCAA Championship trophy on Tuesday.

Fans can welcome the team back at 1:30 p.m. at Alex Box to greet the team as they return home.

A championship celebration will be held Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Players, coaches and VIPs will speak. The event will end with a fireworks show over the Box. Click HERE for more, including when the gates open; Parking and seating information. The celebration is free.