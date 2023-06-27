91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Welcome the national champion Tigers home on Tuesday; celebration planned for Wednesday

Monday, June 26 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

The Tigers are headed back to Baton Rouge with a new NCAA Championship trophy on Tuesday. 

Fans can welcome the team back at 1:30 p.m. at Alex Box to greet the team as they return home.

A championship celebration will be held Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.  Players, coaches and VIPs will speak.  The event will end with a fireworks show over the Box.  Click HERE for more, including when the gates open; Parking and seating information.  The celebration is free. 

