Weeks brothers all over LSU football roster

BATON ROUGE - It's not often three brothers play college football, and less often they play on the same team at the same time.

This fall, the LSU football team has three Weeks brothers. Youngest brother Zach joined both Whit and West the roster for this upcoming season. The opportunity presented itself when West, the oldest, redshirted last year due to injury and Zach reclassified to come to LSU a year early.

"It's awesome, It's honestly one of the coolest things I've ever experienced," said West Weeks.

"They do everything the right way, they're the type of guys you want your daughter to marry, and I don't say that lightly, and I think those three guys are phenomenal young men," said LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

All three brothers play linebacker. Whit Weeks is a preseason All-American, according to multiple different outlets.