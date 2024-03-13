79°
Wednesday's LSU baseball game start time moved back due to weather

7 hours 41 seconds ago Wednesday, March 13 2024 Mar 13, 2024 March 13, 2024 8:14 AM March 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE - For those hoping to see the first pitch of LSU baseball's game against North Dakota State, you'll have to wait a little bit longer than anticipated.

The start time for the game has been moved to 4 p.m. from its earlier 1 p.m. due to a chance of storms on Wednesday afternoon.

You can find the latest Storm Station 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

