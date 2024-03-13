Wednesday's LSU baseball game start time moved back due to weather

LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE - For those hoping to see the first pitch of LSU baseball's game against North Dakota State, you'll have to wait a little bit longer than anticipated.

The start time for the game has been moved to 4 p.m. from its earlier 1 p.m. due to a chance of storms on Wednesday afternoon.

Tomorrow’s game has been moved to a 4 p.m. CT start time pic.twitter.com/d2VUJNE9Q1 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 13, 2024

