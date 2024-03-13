64°
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday's LSU baseball game start time moved back due to weather
BATON ROUGE - For those hoping to see the first pitch of LSU baseball's game against North Dakota State, you'll have to wait a little bit longer than anticipated.
The start time for the game has been moved to 4 p.m. from its earlier 1 p.m. due to a chance of storms on Wednesday afternoon.
Tomorrow’s game has been moved to a 4 p.m. CT start time pic.twitter.com/d2VUJNE9Q1— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 13, 2024
Trending News
You can find the latest Storm Station 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
-
State captures drone video of red dust site, identifying scope of work
-
First Look: See the 2024 Wearin' of the Green Grand Marshal Float
-
Veteran's roof repaired after 2 On Your Side report
Sports Video
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers