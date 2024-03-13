64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wednesday's LSU baseball game start time moved back due to weather

59 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, March 13 2024 Mar 13, 2024 March 13, 2024 8:14 AM March 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE - For those hoping to see the first pitch of LSU baseball's game against North Dakota State, you'll have to wait a little bit longer than anticipated.

The start time for the game has been moved to 4 p.m. from its earlier 1 p.m. due to a chance of storms on Wednesday afternoon.

Trending News

You can find the latest Storm Station 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days