Wednesday's Health Report: Tips to avoiding the 'Freshman 15'

BATON ROUGE — In this season of packing up for college, a warning about packing on the "freshman 15."

"It's usually not actually 15. It's more often seven or eight,” Denise Millstine, a women’s health specialist, said.

Still, it's extra weight that Millstine says is often caused by a change in activity and eating habits from high school to college.

"You're going to be eating at a cafeteria or eating out more. Stop and think: How am I going to manage this?” Millstine said.

Millstine offers four daily goals for every freshman.

No. 1: Eat plants.

"Ideally, at least five fruits and vegetables every day,” Millstine said.

No. 2: Don't drink a lot of calories.

"If you're going to class and you're grabbing a coffee drink or a smoothie, it can have a lot of calories in it,” Millstine said.

No. 3: Find ways to move.

"Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Always make sure you're walking to class,” Millstine said.

And No. 4: Get decent sleep.

"Trying to get that seven to nine hours of sleep consistently, whatever your body requires, can help you to manage your weight,” Millstine said.