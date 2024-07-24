Wednesday's Health Report: Infectious disease specialists shares tips to stay safe during listeria outbreak

BATON ROUGE — Two people have died and dozens have gotten sick due to a listeria outbreak in several states.

Contaminated food in this recent outbreak may be linked to sliced meats at deli counters. Hot dogs in particular should be cooked to 165 degrees and fruits and vegetables should be washed well.

"Listeria is a type of bacteria that is usually transmitted through food and food products. It is especially a concern if you're pregnant, if you're elderly or if you have a weakened immune system for some reason,” Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases doctor, said. “The reason we worry about it in pregnancy is pregnant women, their immune systems are relatively weakened. And they have a risk of transmitting the infection to their unborn baby. It can have really severe outcomes for babies, including risks of stillbirth or death."

Symptoms of listeria can vary but may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. It also can cause a flu-like illness in pregnant women.