Wednesday's Health Report: American adults need more fiber in their diet

2 hours 57 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, September 03 2025 Sep 3, 2025 September 03, 2025 10:19 PM September 03, 2025 in News
Source: CNN Newsource
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Health experts believe many American adults are not getting enough fiber in their diets, according to U.S. Guidelines.

Fiber is found in plant-based foods such as whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds and nut butters.

Anyone planning to add more fiber to their diet say it's best to add a little at a time to avoid cramping and other gastrointestinal issues.

