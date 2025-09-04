Wednesday's Health Report: American adults need more fiber in their diet

BATON ROUGE - Health experts believe many American adults are not getting enough fiber in their diets, according to U.S. Guidelines.

Fiber is found in plant-based foods such as whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds and nut butters.

Anyone planning to add more fiber to their diet say it's best to add a little at a time to avoid cramping and other gastrointestinal issues.