53°
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Decision to arrest mom over recording devices at school was 'heavy-handed,' legal...
-
BRPD says tipster calls are up, but since last year nearly 150...
-
City, feds discuss plan to tackle gun violence in Baton Rouge
-
Fire on Glenhaven Drive just days before tenants set to move in
-
18-wheeler crashed through barricade, blocked I-110 for hours Wednesday morning
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams