74°
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff: Dealer caught stockpiling drugs at small BR church after buyer died...
-
Livingston deputy's deadly crash under criminal investigation, heading to grand jury
-
Wednesday's Health Report
-
Car linked to suspect in Lafayette triple murder found in Iberville Parish
-
Walker man shot to death Tuesday after physical fight escalated, police say
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League