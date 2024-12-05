Thursday's Health Report: How to prevent pneumonia

Pneumonia cases are rising across the country and medical professionals want to raise awareness that there are different reasons responsible for the increase.

"When you look at the pneumonic cases that we are seeing in our ICUs are not necessarily a single, you know, bacteria or bug that is responsible for this. It's a common variety. Some of them are viruses that, you know, we're seeing. COVID-19, coronavirus, is one of those viruses," pulmonary and critical care physician Dr. Hassan Khouli said.

Pneumonia can be caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi.

Symptoms vary depending on the type, but may include high fever, coughing with mucus, fatigue, rapid breathing and shortness of breath.

Treatment options are based on severity.

Prevention includes washing your hands, sanitizing high touch areas, and staying home when you're sick.

"So, these are some of the simple measures that we can do and just be aware of our environment and ourselves and the people around us. And the holidays, right, are going to come upon us and we're going to spend hopefully good quality, high quality time with our family and friends," Dr. Khouli said.

Doctors also encourage everyone to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19, pneumonia, and RSV, if eligible.

Even if you get sick, the vaccines can lower the severity of illness.