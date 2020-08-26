79°
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Property reassessments got out, homeowner concerned over huge increase
-
Mayor talks East Baton Rouge storm preparations
-
Morgan City expecting storm surge, wind from Hurricane Laura
-
Those not required to evacuate prepare to stay home during Hurricane Laura
-
Governor urges citizens to prepare for Laura
Sports Video
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...
-
LSU Practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp
-
Erik McCoy Monday Media Availability Raw Interview 8.24