Wednesday PM Forecast: Steam and storms keeping the summer rhythm going

It’s the classic summer setup: warm and humid, with afternoon storms. Keep an eye to the sky, especially with any outdoor plans.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Isolated early evening showers will gradually fizzle out with time. The rest of the night will feature partial clearing. Expect a muggier start on Thursday, with a low in the mid 70s. The summer rhythm will continue on Thursday. Storm energy will grow as temperatures rise through the 80s and flirt with 90°. By late morning and afternoon, another round of scattered thunderstorms will develop. While there should be many dry hours, a little over half of the Capital Region should pick up measurable rain.

Up Next: More of the same is expected through Father’s Day Weekend. Even with afternoon cloud cover and rain, temperatures will stay warm and consistent. Highs will reach the low 90s on most days after muggy mornings starting in the mid to upper 70s. While the placement of rain will be somewhat chaotic, there will be a daily scattering of afternoon storms bringing brief heavy rainfall. No major changes are in the forecast next week either.

If treating dad to a round of golf or grilling out this weekend, stay hydrated as feels-like temperatures will likely surpass 100° before rain gets started. Also, carry the sunscreen as the mid-June sun will be shining intensely. And last but certainly not least, keep an ear out for thunder. Lightning can strike even if it’s not raining—it can strike wherever thunder is within earshot. One way to stay ahead of the storm is with the Storm Station Weather App. You can download it HERE.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

