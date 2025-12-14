Suzanna's Kitchen issues recall of chicken products due to undeclared allergen

BATON ROUGE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Friday that Suzanna's Kitchen has issued a recall of fully cooked breaded chicken products due to an undeclared allergen.

The company is recalling about 62,550 pounds of chicken products containing soy due to the allergen not being declared on the product label.

According to the department, the 8-piece cut, bone-in chicken products were produced on Oct. 16, and the recall includes 18-pound cases containing four units of "FULLY COOKED BREADED CHICKEN PORTIONS," with the case code "P-1380 126237 B30851 23:11 K04" on the label along with the USDA mark of inspection and the establishment number "P-1380."

The chicken products were allegedly shipped to restaurants nationwide. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products and should throw them away.

Consumers with questions about the recall contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.