Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to house fire on Bellonia Drive
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Bellonia Drive Saturday night.
According to the department, firefighters arrived around 9 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire coming through the roof of the home.
The resident of the home told investigators that they fell asleep while cooking and woke up to find the kitchen completely engulfed in flames, with the fire quickly spreading to the rest of the house.
While the resident was able to escape unharmed, the home was considered a total loss.
