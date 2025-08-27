Wednesday PM Forecast: humidity to climb, storms to return with it

The short-lived break in humidity will come to an end as we conclude the workweek. With that returning humidity, enough moisture will be available to kick out rain and thunderstorms.

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds will clear overnight, and low temperatures will settle in the low to mid 70s. Expect coastal locations to be warmer and inland areas to be cooler. On Thursday, onshore flow will return moisture and humidity to the region, and so look for some more cumulus clouds to develop during the afternoon. Temperatures will nudge back into the low-to-mid 90s, but rain chances remain very low—just a stray shower possible, mainly south of I-10.

Up Next: Friday will bring a better shot at afternoon showers and thunderstorms as tropical moisture will be back in full force while a disturbance and front drop in from the northwest. Any thunderstorms could bring brief downpours and frequent lightning. Keep this in mind if you have an outdoor activity planned.

Heading into Saturday, the front may still linger nearby, keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms around, though coverage looks a bit lower than Friday and could be focused more between the interstates and coast. Of the two weekend days, Saturday will have the better chance for rain, but not a washout.

Sunday into Labor Day Monday looks more encouraging for outdoor activities. If the front manages to push south into the Gulf as is currently expected, drier air will filter in, making for much more comfortable mornings and less muggy afternoons. Even if the front stalls inland, rain coverage will remain on the lower end at 20%. Most of us should be able to enjoy holiday plans outdoors without major interruptions. Highs through the holiday weekend will hover around 91–92 degrees, with overnight lows slipping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Fernand is moving east at 12 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm is expected to become post-tropical tonight and dissipate by early Friday. Fernand poses no coastal threats, with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 105 miles from its center.

No additional tropical development is expected over the next seven days. The rest of the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are quiet.

