Wednesday PM Forecast: Dreary night across Capital Area, big temperature swing follows

Expect a dreary night as showers and thunderstorms overtake the area. This will be the first of what could be a few rounds of wet weather in the next week. And in between periods of rain, the Capital Region could face another brush up with winter.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Rain is in the forecast for the Capital Area on Wednesday night. While there may be a few dry moments during the evening, spotty to isolated showers will be around. It is a good idea to have rain gear on hand if heading out and about. Rain coverage will pick up overnight. Some might hear rain on the rooftops while in bed. Most in the Storm Station's 13 parish, 2 county coverage area should pick up measurable rain before daybreak Thursday. Look for an evening and overnight low in the upper-50s to near 60°.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms will be a possibility around daybreak and for the first few hours of daylight. This is something to be mindful of for the morning drive. However, rain will taper as the morning progresses in response to the arrival of a cold front from the north. Drier air found on the other side of front will result in a rain-free afternoon. Clouds will remain in place though. While temperatures should top out on the low-60s in the morning or early afternoon, they will rapidly fall late behind said cold front.

Up Next: Thick high clouds will become much thinner by Friday morning. Clearing skies and a northerly wind will push temperatures back to frost and freeze territory by then. Many along and south of the interstate would see another frosty start, with those to the north potentially looking at another freeze. Stay tuned for additional freeze alerts in the next day or so. Factor in the wind, and feel-like temperatures will be near freezing for most. Areas north of the interstate will have feels-like temperatures starting off in the 20s. The cold start will give way to a chilly afternoon. Look for a high in the mid-50s on Friday with filtered sunshine.

Another pattern change will take place over the weekend. Temperatures, cloud cover, and rain chances will gradually increase each day. Saturday will be cool and gloomy with spotty showers possible late in the day, but there should still be lots of dry time. Another frontal system will start to interact with the area on Sunday and Monday. This will kickstart another messy, unsettled period which could last into early next week. A few inches of rain will be possible during that time.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

