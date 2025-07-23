Wednesday PM Forecast: Cooling off as storm chances climb, keep rain gear close by

More storms through the end of the week will help take the edge off the heat. While it won’t be a washout, keeping rain gear nearby is a good idea. Storm coverage will taper off this weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Invading tropical moisture will fuel isolated evening storms, especially along and east of Metro Baton Rouge. Activity will generally fade after sunset as daytime heating wanes. Nevertheless, a stray overnight shower cannot be ruled out under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will be a soupy night with a low in the upper 70s to near 80°. A more substantial shift in pattern will unfold on Thursday. Most will get clipped by widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, with roughly 80% of the Capital Region experiencing at least one round. Rain rates may be intense with a few storm cells. There will be many dry moments; a washout is not expected. An associated boost in clouds and storms will give the heat a rest. Highs should top out in the low 90s before rain sends temperatures tumbling.

Up Next: Little change is expected from Thursday to Friday, with more rounds of scattered storms sweeping across much of the area. Again, a full washout will not occur. This should also keep temperatures in check. Although storm counts will back off over the weekend, radar will still reveal some activity. Have an indoor backup option in mind for outdoor activities. As rain chances come down this weekend, temperatures will return to near or above-average levels with highs in the low to mid 90s. Nights will stay muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Moving into next week, a building ridge of high pressure work allow heat to gather and dial down rain chances once again.

The Tropics: An area of low pressure over northern Florida is producing a few showers and thunderstorms. As this system moves into the north-central Gulf in the next day or so, there is a low chance of tropical development. By the weekend, the system will move inland, ending any opportunity for development. While this is the same disturbance responsible for enhancing local storm chances late this week, tropical development would not result in any forecast changes.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

