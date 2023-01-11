Wednesday PM Forecast: Cold front arrives Thursday morning

Get ready for some big temperature swings.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, it will be muggy one more time before the front comes through. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Thursday, we will reach our high temperature in the morning when we reach the low 70s. A few scattered showers will be around from 6-10 a.m. and then the cooler drier air starts funneling in. By the end of the workday, temperatures will have dropped into the 50s and Friday morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Up Next: High temperatures on Friday will be capped in the 50s and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s heading into Saturday morning. Saturday looks clear and cool too. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and temperatures will drop into the 30s one more time into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon, we start to rebound with high temperatures in the mid-60s. By Monday, we will have 70s back in the forecast and humidity will return. Isolated showers will be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday, we are not tracking any total washouts. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

